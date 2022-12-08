Group strangles, drags woman off Brooklyn subway bench by her neck

article

A woman was surrounded, strangled and dragged by her neck off a bench by a group Sunday morning inside a Brooklyn subway station, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was sitting on a bench around 12:45 a.m. on the southbound "2" train platform of the Grand Army Plaza subway station in Park Slope when she was approached from behind by the group, who surrounded her and dragged her by the neck off the bench before fleeing.

Photo credit: NYPD

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police say a 16-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.