Brooklyn Pop Warner team headed to national championship in North Carolina

The Brief The Mo Better Jaguars are headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team finished its 2025 season a perfect 14-0. The team is raising money to help fund the trip.



For the second straight year, Brooklyn's Mo Better Jaguars are headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl after finishing the season undefeated.

Pop Warner Super Bowl

What we know:

The Mo Better Jaguars finished their 2025 season a perfect 14-0. Now they're preparing to head to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Pop Warner championship. It'll be their fourth trip in the last two decades.

What they're saying:

But the trip to North Carolina is not cheap, says their Coach, Keith Lackerson.

"It's about $1,500 per child," Lackerson said. "And then at the same time we want the kids to get down there and have fun, so besides lodging and food we still look for them to have some activities and still be children on the off days during the business trip."

Several of the players spoke to FOX 5 NY and are eager to take care of business.

"I'm looking forward to go back to the natty in North Carolina," one player said. "Last year it was Florida. We came out with the win. That felt good. And this season we got new teammates and I'm hoping to make them proud and also show them what it feels like to win the national championship."

Other players were much more confident.

"It felt amazing because we won back-to-back, and we know we're gonna win again," on player said.

Team raising funds for trip

What you can do:

The team is raising money to help fund their trip to North Carolina. To learn more about how to help the Jaguars, click here.

As of Thursday night, the team had raised more than $20,000 of their $50,000 goal.

What's next:

The championship takes place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 13.