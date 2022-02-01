Brooklyn pastor stabbed to death by her son, cops say

article

A 61-year-old pastor was allegedly stabbed to death by her own son in their Brooklyn home.

The NYPD arrested 40-year-old Kenji Francis for the murder of Tracey Syndor. The pair lived together on Wyona Street in New Lots. The NY Post identified them as mother and son.

Police say they were called to the home just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found Syndor with multiple stab wounds across her body. EMS rushed her to Brookdale Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

Francis was arrested at the scene. He faces murder and weapons charges.

Syndor was executive pastor at Upper Room Baptist Church. In a Facebook post the church said: "We solicit your prayers as we prepare to celebrate her life."

Friend Yvonne Chambers remembered Sydnor fondly in a Facebook post.

"You didn’t hide your love for God.I am grateful for our conversations around how you knew you were called to the ministry... While I don’t understand God’s plan, he has spoken and we are all trying to understand and accept his will."

