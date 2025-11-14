Person of interest connected to killing of Brooklyn super released: Sources

The Brief Burim Havolli, a longtime building superintendent in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, was killed after confronting a suspected package thief inside his Ocean Avenue apartment building. A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody, but a law enforcement source has told FOX 5 NY that he has been released. The NYPD is currently awaiting the cause of death from the Medical Examiner's office.



The person of interest the NYPD took into custody in connection with the death of 41-year-old Burim Havolli has been released, according to a law enforcement source.

Person of interest released

What we know:

The superintendent of a Brooklyn apartment building was killed during a physical altercation with a man allegedly trying to steal tenants' packages.

Police had taken a person of interest into custody for questioning, but a law enforcement source has told FOX 5 NY that he has been released.

An investigation looking into the incident is ongoing. The NYPD are currently awaiting the cause of death from the Medical Examiner's office.

Brooklyn super, father of 3, killed

Police say the altercation began around 8 a.m., when Havolli tried to stop a man who was allegedly part of a crew that had been stealing packages from the building since summer, according to the New York Post.

Witnesses and police sources told the NYPD that the fight turned violent when the suspect struck Havolli in the head with a cell phone.

His brother claims he was beaten in the head with a cellphone.

He collapsed shortly afterward and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Who is Burim Havolli?

Brother of Burim Havolli speaks.

Havolli, a husband and father of three young children, had worked at the building for 16 years and was well-known among tenants for his kindness, humility, and dedication.

‘He died saving tenants,’ brother says

His brother, Blair Havolli, told FOX 5 NY that Burim "helped everyone – everyone, no matter who they were."

"He died saving tenants' building," Blair said.

"He was very humble," his brother said through tears. "All the tenants cried yesterday and today. He always wanted to help."