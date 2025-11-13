Brooklyn building superintendent allegedly killed in brawl: Report

The Brief Police are questioning a person of interest in the beating and death of a man in Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to The New York Post. The victim, a 41-year-old man, reportedly died yesterday afternoon after a violent dispute with an individual who was stealing packages from the tenants in his building. A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody.



The superintendent of a Brooklyn apartment building was killed during a physical altercation with a man allegedly trying to steal tenants' packages, according to The New York Post.

Brooklyn apartment building super killed

What we know:

Police are questioning a person of interest in the beating and death of a man in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

FOX 5 NY has learned that the victim is 41-year-old Burim Havolli, who was the superintendent of a building on Ocean Ave. for 15 years.

Havolli, who was a married man and father of three, reportedly died yesterday afternoon after a violent dispute with an individual who was stealing packages from the tenants in his building.

A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody, the Post reports.

What we don't know:

The cause of death for the victim has yet to be determined.

The cause of death for the victim has yet to be determined.