A symphony of automation: Save A Lot’s Brooklyn micro-fulfillment center

Inside a busy warehouse in Brooklyn, a quiet symphony is playing out. But this is no ordinary ensemble.

Instead of violins and cellos, it’s a robotic orchestra—machines and algorithms harmonizing like well-rehearsed strings.

"We’ve got about 100 robots and about 25 lift robots in the facility," says Fabric VP of Sales Jonathan Morav.

And the conductor of this mechanical ensemble? That’s you, the customer.

"It’s amazing technology. I can’t even begin to really explain it in full. I just know it works," says Bob Dwane, director of new business development at Save A Lot.

This robotic symphony is revolutionizing the grocery industry, offering a glimpse into the future of grocery shopping.

From Strawberries to Dishwasher Soap

In this unique micro-fulfillment center, discount grocer Save A Lot is partnering with Fabric and UberEats. Customers are placing orders for everything from fresh strawberries to dishwasher soap, and the technology knows exactly where those products are, no matter how varied the order.

"Essentially, when a customer places their order on UberEats, it goes into the facility here, and the technology knows exactly where that product is, and they bring this product right to the selector," Dwane explains.

It’s a process that saves both time and money, allowing Save A Lot to make its first significant move into New York City.

"This gets us into the city in an economical way, and in essence, we’re able to pass those savings on to our customers," Dwane adds.

Efficient, Affordable, and Automated

"The prices that we’ve been able to introduce in the marketplace are typically anywhere from 20 to 30% cheaper, because we’re just doing it in a much more efficient way than you would be able to do it in a store format," says Morav.

The process begins when a Brooklyn-based customer places their order. Fabric’s advanced automated cube system knows precisely where every item is stored, and the robots spring into action, gathering items—some refrigerated, others frozen—and bringing them to an employee who bags them, ready for delivery.

The New Era of Grocery Shopping Is Here

"We’ve built a system that understands precisely where every item is," says Morav.

Despite the automation, Morav insists that this isn’t a job killer. "We’ve created 25 net new jobs in this facility since we opened," he points out.

FOX 5's Dan Bowens tries it out himself

Of course, I had to try it for myself. Adjusting my settings to the Brooklyn store, I placed an order through Uber Eats. Right now, only locals can take advantage of this service, but I wanted to see if the robots could handle my odd mix of items: Frosted Flakes, potato chips, and floss. A strange combination, maybe even enough to confuse the system.

But in less than five minutes, the items were ready—bagged and delivered to the front.

The robotic orchestra had played its part flawlessly, no matter how unconventional the tune.