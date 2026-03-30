Brooklyn man indicted for fatally pushing 83-year-old onto subway tracks

The Brief Bairon Hernandez, 34, was indicted for allegedly pushing two people onto subway tracks at 63rd St. & Lexington Ave, killing 83-year-old Richard Williams. Hernandez has been charged with one count each of murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree. It is unclear what led up to the attack or whether the suspect knew the victims.



Bairon Hernandez, 34, has been indicted for allegedly shoving two people into the subway tracks at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station, resulting in the death of 83-year-old Richard Williams, according to a press release from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Charged with murder and assault

What we know:

In all, Hernandez has been charged with one count each of murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

"Two New Yorkers were waiting for the subway on a Sunday morning when they were shoved into the tracks, allegedly by Bairon Hernandez," District Attorney Bragg said in a statement. "He used such force that he killed Richard Williams, an 83-year-old veteran."

File Photo.

"I hope the survivor continues to heal from this abhorrent assault, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of Mr. Williams who are mourning his tragic loss," he added. "Those who use violence in our bustling transit system will be prosecuted."

The backstory:

Police say the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on March 8.

According to investigators, a man pushed two people onto the tracks. No train was entering the station at the time.

Both victims were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The younger man suffered pain to his back, legs and left arm.

The older man, later identified as Richard Williams, suffered a brain bleed and underwent surgery. Doctors determined he had no brain activity following the procedure.

On March 25, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Williams’ death a homicide.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the attack or whether the suspect knew the victims.