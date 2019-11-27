Brooklyn man charged with supporting ISIS

article

A Brooklyn man has been arrested on charges that he tried to help the Islamic State group, in part by encouraging attacks on New York’s subway system.

Zachary Clark was arrested Wednesday and will appear in Manhattan federal court.

Federal authorities say he provided instructions on how to plan attacks on U.S. soil and encouraged Islamic State group supporters to attack well-populated areas.

His directions including ways to select an attack target, how to conduct preoperational surveillance, how to conduct operational planning, and how to avoid attracting law enforcement attention when preparing for and conducting the attack, according to the complaint.

“Today’s arrest in Brooklyn is a reminder that New York City remains a top terrorism target in the United States. The NYPD and all of our law-enforcement partners remain vigilant in this ongoing fight against terror and anyone who would plot to do us harm.” — NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill

They say he also posted a manual online on how to build a bomb.

A defense lawyer declined to comment.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Clark this year pledged allegiance to the Islamic State leader who was killed in October and also his replacement.

He was charged with providing material support to IS and distributing information relating to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.