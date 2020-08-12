Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn livery cab driver accused of raping passenger, 12

Boerum Hill
Driver Rafael Martinez, 32, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in the back seat of a livery cab.

NEW YORK - A livery cab driver from  Brooklyn is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in the backseat of his car, police said.

Rafael Martinez, 32, of Nichols Avenue was charged Tuesday with rape, criminal sex act, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.

Officials said the girl’s parents ordered a livery cab Tuesday evening to pick up the girl in Boerum Hill and driver her to her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The girl told investigators that the driver parked the car, climbed into the back seat and raped her.

He then dropped the girl off at her destination. She was treated at Woodhull Hospital

It could not immediately be determined if Martinez had a lawyer.

