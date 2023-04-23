Photos show man cradling woman in arms after apparent kidnapping in Brooklyn

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help after they say a man possibly kidnapped a woman in Brooklyn.

The photos put out by the NYPD first show a man walking towards a woman with his arms out at the intersection of Stillwell Avenue and Avenue W in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn.

The next photo shows the man cradling the woman in his arms. Police say he then places her into a minivan and drives away.

According to NYPD, the incident happened at around 1:45 Friday morning. They describe the suspect as about 5'10" tall and about 175 pounds. Police say he has a light complexion, facial hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

The victim, police say, is approximately 5'5" tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

"This is a community. My son goes to school up the block. My daughter goes to school not too far from here" said one concerned neighbor.

NYPD Crimestoppers put out a photo of the minivan. They describe it as a late model Toyota.

The NYPD is offering a $3,500 reward for anyone who has information about this abduction. Call 800-577-TIPS.