Suspect sexually abused 11-year-old girl aboard Queens bus: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a suspect they say sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on a bus in Queens earlier this month.

The incident happened on April 5 at around 7:41 a.m. on a Q77 MTA bus near Linden Boulevard and Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim from behind and began rubbing her hands, thighs, and buttocks.

The victim managed to escape by getting off the bus and was uninjured.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, believed to be in his early 50s. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan work boots, blue jeans, and a light blue t-shirt.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.



