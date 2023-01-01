Suspects accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from Brooklyn store

article

Two suspects are wanted for stealing various amounts of jewelry valued at over $100,000 from a store in Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incident happened Friday around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspects approached a 79-year-old man inside Poxy Jewelry located at 718 Flatbush Ave. and forcibly removed the jewelry from the location before fleeing in an unknown direction.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.

In Suffolk County, police are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month.

It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station.

Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p.m., flashed a gun and stole the assorted jewelry. The value of the stolen items was not released.

Police are offering a reward for anyone who can help them identify the robbers.