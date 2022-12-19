Long Island jewelry store robbed

Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint.

It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station.

Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month.

They flashed a gun and stole assorted jewelry. The value of the stolen items was not released.

Suffolk County Police released images on Monday of the robbers and their getaway car.

They are offering a reward for anyone who can help them identify the robbers.