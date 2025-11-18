Brooklyn influencer sentenced to up to 9 years for crash that killed mother and 2 daughters

The Brief Miriam Yarimi, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a March crash on Ocean Parkway that killed a mother and her two daughters. Yarimi, who had 93 prior traffic violations and a suspended license, will serve three to nine years in prison under a plea deal. The case has renewed calls for New York lawmakers to reinstate the "super speeder" law aimed at curbing repeat speeding offenses.



A Brooklyn woman will serve between three and nine years in prison for a crash on Ocean Parkway that killed a mother and her two young daughters earlier this year.

Miriam Yarimi, 33, also known as Miriam Murray, pleaded guilty in Oct. to manslaughter charges in connection with the March crash that killed 34-year-old Natasha Saada and her daughters, Diana, 8, and Debra, 5.

Yarimi is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at Brooklyn Supreme Court on Jay Street.

The backstory:

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:04 p.m. on Saturday March 29, near Quentin Road in Gravesend.

Investigators said Yarimi’s blue Audi A3 sedan was traveling north on Ocean Parkway when it collided with a Toyota Camry with TLC plates that was attempting to turn right onto northbound Ocean Parkway.

The impact pushed the Camry aside, and the Audi continued forward, striking a woman and her three children who were crossing the street before overturning.

Natasha Saada and two of her children were pronounced dead at the scene. Her 4-year-old son, Philip, was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the Camry, a 62-year-old man, and four passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Who is Yarimi?

Yarimi was initially charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of criminally negligent homicide, and four counts of second-degree assault.

Police said she was driving with a suspended license and had received 93 moving violations and more than $10,000 in unpaid fines since September 2023. More than 20 of those violations were for speeding in school zones.

She was evaluated at Bellevue Hospital after the crash.

Yarimi, who worked as a wigmaker in Brooklyn and maintained a social media following, owned an Audi bearing the vanity plate "WIGM8KER."

Under the plea agreement, Yarimi will serve between three and nine years in prison, less than the 15-year maximum sought by prosecutors.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said:

"The lives of Natasha and her young daughters were stolen by the callous choices of a chronically reckless driver on Ocean Parkway. Though the proposed sentence falls short of the maximum we sought, it will send a clear message that reckless driving that ends in tragedy will be met with serious penalties."

A former Brooklyn prosecutor said the sentence reflects an indeterminate range, allowing the judge to set both a minimum and maximum term.

"It’s a situation that, on the outside, sounds terrible," he said, "but for everyone involved, it may be just because it avoids family members of the deceased having to come to court and testify."

NYC traffic safety laws

Local perspective:

The case has prompted renewed discussion about New York City’s "super speeder" law, which expired during Mayor Eric Adams’s administration.

Supporters of the legislation say it could have prevented similar cases by requiring repeat speeding offenders to install devices that limit a car’s maximum speed.

"75% of drivers with suspended licenses continue to drive anyway," one advocate said. "We have to stop them from killing people by physically limiting the speed that their vehicle can travel at if they’ve proven themselves to be a repeat, reckless driver."

The bill passed the State Senate earlier this year but was not approved by the State Assembly.

Advocates plan to seek its passage in the next legislative session.