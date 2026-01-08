Police-involved shooting inside hospital in Brooklyn: Law enforcement source
BROOKLYN - A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY that there was a police-involved shooting inside a hospital in Brooklyn.
Police-involved shooting in hospital
What we know:
According to a law enforcement source, shots were reportedly fired inside New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on 6th Street.
Video from SkyFOX shows a large police presence outside the hospital.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with further details.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown if any individual has been harmed.
The identity of the suspect is also not known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by a law enforcement source.