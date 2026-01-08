Expand / Collapse search

Police-involved shooting inside hospital in Brooklyn: Law enforcement source

By
Published  January 8, 2026 6:21pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
A law enforcement source has told FOX 5 NY that a police-involved shooting took place inside New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

BROOKLYN - A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY that there was a police-involved shooting inside a hospital in Brooklyn.

Police-involved shooting in hospital

What we know:

According to a law enforcement source, shots were reportedly fired inside New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on 6th Street.

Video from SkyFOX shows a large police presence outside the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with further details.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if any individual has been harmed.

The identity of the suspect is also not known.

