Police-involved shooting inside hospital in Brooklyn: Law enforcement source

A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY that there was a police-involved shooting inside New York-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn.



Police-involved shooting in hospital

What we know:

According to a law enforcement source, shots were reportedly fired inside New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on 6th Street.

Video from SkyFOX shows a large police presence outside the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with further details.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if any individual has been harmed.

The identity of the suspect is also not known.