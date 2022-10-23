Brooklyn hit-and-run crash kills 66-year-old man

article

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Saturday night.

Police say the 66-year-old victim was crossing 4th Avenue between 58th and 59th Street in Sunset Park when he was hit by a car heading south.

RELATED: NYPD officer hit during carjacking in the Bronx

The driver fled the scene of the crash.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters