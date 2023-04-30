Brooklyn Heights community demanding traffic safety after woman killed crossing 'dangerous' street

"Another one of our neighbors lost their lives."

A woman was killed crossing the street in Brooklyn Heights nearly two weeks ago and community members are calling for change.

Katherine Harris, 31, was killed on Sunday, April 16 at a crosswalk. Police said she was walking when she was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light at Atlantic Boulevard and Clinton Street.

One of Harris' closest friends who attended the rally, read a letter from her partner who was too heartbroken to attend.

"Losing Katie doesn’t feel like losing my other half. I feel like I've lost my whole self. I’m haunted by the idea of living in a world without Katie," she read.

Katherine Harris and her partner.

Community leaders and those who live in the area say this is just the latest loss on a dangerous road.

"This has been a very harsh reality," said one of Harris' closest friends.

Members of the community say speeding and other issues have been a problem on Atlantic Boulevard for years.

"This is a long stretch. It’s a long stretch that has repeatedly been dangerous for a very, very long time," said assembly member Joanne Simon.

The community leaders wrote a letter to the department of transportation (DOT), calling for a comprehensive law.

Traffic Measures Suggested:

Install mid-block traffic lights to slow traffic and create more efficient pedestrian crossings

Extend the curbs at intersections to calm traffic

There is also a call to push back harder against drinking and driving and speeding in connection with Harris’s death.

Erick Taxilaga Trujillo, 27, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, driving while impaired and other crimes in connection with Harris' death.

"I have no words, it's been less than two weeks, our family her love, it's still incredibly raw," Jen Barton, Harris' Aunt said.

Fox 5 NY reached out to city officials about the push for safety improvements, but have not heard back from them yet.