Brooklyn Heights homeowners beautifying city tree beds

All along Garden Place in Brooklyn Heights, you can see homeowners doing their part to help the street earn its name. Residents are cleaning up and beautifying tree beds in front of homes all along the street, planting flowers and plants to add a pop of color and joy to the block.

“It’s up to each individual homeowner to take care of it and put some pride into their property,” said Tom, a homeowner on the street.

Even though the tree beds are considered city property, many residents take it upon themselves to beautify the sidewalks.

And people in Brooklyn aren't the only ones getting into the act, FOX 5 NY found similarly gorgeous tree beds on the Lower and Upper East Side.