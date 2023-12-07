1 dead, 1 critically injured following possible assault in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

One men is dead, and another critically injured, following a possible assault in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police received a call just after 4:30 a.m. for two men assaulted at 1968 W. 9th St., between Avenue S and Avenue T.

According to the NYPD, a 66-year-old, as well as a 52-year-old, were found unconscious and unresponsive with injuries to the body.

Both were transported to Maimonides Medical Center, where the 66-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The 52-year-old remains in critical condition.

No other information is available at the time.

The FDNY had conflicting reports Thursday morning of five people hospitalized after being found unconscious at the location.