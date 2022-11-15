2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings

article

Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a three-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say.

Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as WOOO and CHOO, are charged in four indictments with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to possess weapons and other related charges including murder, attempted murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

The indictments include charges related to 19 shootings that resulted in 14 victims -- two died as a result of their injuries. Innocent bystanders, including the 3-year-old girl, were wounded in the charged shooting incidents.

"With this successful takedown we aim to incapacitate two violent gangs that have terrorized parts of Brownsville for too long," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "Their senseless and indiscriminate gun violence upended the sense of safety for many residents and wounded a number of innocent bystanders, including a 3-year-old-girl who was leaving her daycare center. We will never allow this type of criminal activity to go unimpeded and will work closely with the NYPD to build strong cases that will ensure that these alleged offenders are held accountable, and our communities are kept safe – like we’ve done in this case."

Authorities say the indictments are the result of a long-term investigation that started in the spring of 2020.

"Among the highest priorities for the NYPD and our law enforcement partners is focusing our resources on the relatively few people responsible for the majority of the crime and violence in New York City," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "Today’s charges highlight our commitment to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting anyone who takes part in illegal gang activities. I thank and commend the members of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division and the entire Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office for their dedicated efforts on this important case."

Police say back in March, the three-year-old girl was coming out of a daycare center near Boyland Street and Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville with her father when a gunman opened fire.

Police say the shooter was not targeting the girl or her father but was actually aiming at a 28-year-old man who was placing his 2-year-old son in the rear of his car.

The three-year-old girl was struck in the shoulder by one of the bullets. Officers administered aid to the girl before rushing her to Brookdale Hospital.