Brooklyn fire: 1 dead, 3 critically injured including toddler

A fire Sunday inside a NYCHA building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn left one person dead and three others critically injured, the NYPD said.

According to the FDNY, the fire broke out around 4 p.m. in a first floor apartment inside the Gowanus Houses located at 178 Bond St.

Twelve units, including 60 firefighters, responded, where they found four people unconscious inside, including a two-year-old boy.

All were taken to a hospital in critical condition, where a 67-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.