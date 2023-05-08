3 killed after car strikes tree, bursts into flames in Brooklyn

Three people were killed, and one injured, following a fiery high-speed crash in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday around 7:45 a.m. at Shore Road and Ridge Boulevard in the Bay Ridge section.

According to police, a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Shore Road at an apparent high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The crash happened Sunday at Shore Road and Ridge Boulevard in the Bay Ridge section. (Citizen App)

Two 37-year-old women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 38-year-old man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition.