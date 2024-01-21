Suspect in custody after elderly couple stabbed to death in Brooklyn home

A suspect is in custody after an elderly couple was stabbed to death in their home in Borough Park, Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

Officers found Jacob and Rachel Sperber, both 75 years old, with multiple stab wounds to the torso just before 5:30 p.m. The elderly couple were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The tight-knit Hasidic community where they lived is in disbelief.

"I can't believe, I can't believe myself." — Shlomo Antin, neighbor

Neighbors told Fox 5 that the couple's 46-year-old son, who they described as disturbed, was the one behind the attack. As of Saturday night, police would not confirm that, but we do know that he barricaded himself inside the house.

Neighbors and members of a tightknight Hasidic community gathered outside after an elderly couple were stabbed to death inside their Brooklyn home.

"I'm not wasting time talking about the son, it's about the parents, such holy, holy people, good people," said Antin.

The suspect was taken out on a stretcher.

"He was mentally ill, and they loved him and thought he would be fine," said Shmiel Weiss, who lives nearby.

Charges are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

