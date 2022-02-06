Brooklyn car crash leaves 1 dead, several injured

article

A car crash in Brooklyn has left 1 person dead and several others injured after two cars collided on a highway.

Authorities say that just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2007 Toyota Solara crashed into each other, leaving five people injured, three in stable condition, and two others in critical condition.

An investigation determined that the Hyundai was driven by an 18-year-old man and was heading westbound on Eastern Parkway when it smashed into the Toyota , which was being driven by a 61-year-old woman and was heading northbound on Rogers Avenue.

EMS responded to the scene and removed two 19-year-old male passengers in stable condition from the Hyundai. The 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old woman were also removed and taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old woman was later pronounced dead.

The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the Hyundai has been taken into custody, and charges are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

