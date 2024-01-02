Brooklyn Bridge vendor ban goes into effect Wednesday, veteran vendors pushback

For tourists from all over the globe, the Brooklyn Bridge is a must-see part of any trip to New York City.

But with Tuesday’s sunset comes the final night of sales for many street vendors who have built lives on the bridge selling their merchandise, like Yamara Sargato, the co-owner of Raul’s Souvenirs.

"Obviously, I'm worried," Sargato said. "The only reason I come here is because I have 3 kids. They go to college. I need to pay."

"Tomorrow's going to be a nightmare completely. It’s going to be a nightmare because we're not going to be able to put our stand over here. We're not going to be able to work. We're not going to be able to provide food for our kids at home," another vendor shared.

While vendor's sales of souvenirs pays them well, the congestion that comes with it robs others of their experience at the historical landmark.

"I feel like it clogs up the walkway and people are just crowded around. If you’re just trying to enjoy a stroll across the bridge, you just can’t get through," one Brooklyn resident expressed.

Fifteen disabled veterans are hoping to get through, filing a lawsuit arguing the ban is unlawfully enforceable against veterans, who they claim should be exempt, citing a state law enacted in 1898 granting veterans the right to choose street vending as a source of income.

Unless a judge rules otherwise, authorities will begin walking the bridge to remove and relocate any vending items left on the path beginning at midnight, officials say.

"They just want to kick us out of here like we're nothing. we have our rights. I do have my rights," said Sargoto.