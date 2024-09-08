Brooklyn brick wall becomes hotspot for singles seeking love in NYC

In the age of dating apps, some say they've hit a brick wall, but in Brooklyn, a brick wall is where dating opportunities are sprouting.

Singles in New York City are lining up on weekends to have their photos posted on a wall in Brooklyn's McCarren Park in hopes of finding their perfect match.

To participate, you must scan a QR code at the park and donate a suggested $25-$60. For that price, you will have two Polaroid photos taken.

One photo you can take home, the other is posted on the wall, a real-life wall with an index card along with details about yourself.

Romantic hopefuls like the new idea.

"Dating can be hard when it's all virtual, so this is a good opportunity to do something a little more authentic and just see who's like close by me in Williamsburg," a Brooklyn resident said.

According to organizers, over 600 people from 19 to 55 years old have added their photos to the wall.