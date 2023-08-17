Expand / Collapse search

Autistic boy, 9, drowns in Brooklyn after wandering from Red Hook IKEA

By
Published 
Red Hook
FOX 5 NY

Tragic news

A 9-year-old autistic boy drowned in Brooklyn, officials said.

BROOKLYN - A 9-year-old autistic boy drowned after wandering away from an IKEA in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, officials said.

Police divers found the body overnight following an hours-long search.

According to police, the boy went missing Wednesday night after they said he wandered away from his parents into the Erie Basin.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released at this time.