Autistic boy, 9, drowns in Brooklyn after wandering from Red Hook IKEA
BROOKLYN - A 9-year-old autistic boy drowned after wandering away from an IKEA in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, officials said.
Police divers found the body overnight following an hours-long search.
According to police, the boy went missing Wednesday night after they said he wandered away from his parents into the Erie Basin.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His identity is not being released at this time.