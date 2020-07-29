Brookly man creates virtual performance of Take Me Out to the Ballgame with 200 fans, MLB stars

A Brooklyn-based musician marked the return of the 2020 Major League Baseball season when he put together a virtual choir performance of Take Me Out to The Ball Game, featuring aournd 200 fans and a number of former MLB stars.

Harrison Sheckler, a 24-year-old Brooklyn College student, enlisted the help of former professional baseball pitchers Ryan Dempster and Bronson Arroyo, sports commentator Jim Day, and former second baseman Jeff Frye for a virtual performance of the iconic baseball song.

They were joined by around 200 musicians and baseball fans for the special performance.

In May, Sheckler organised more than 300 singers and musician for a virtual performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The MLB season kicked off Thursday night.

