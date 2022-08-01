Expand / Collapse search

Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store

University Heights
NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store.

The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair unconscious with a stab wound to his neck.  EMS took him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi but it was too late to save his life.

Police say that Fair was in an argument with a store employee when Vernon Gowdy, 54, came up from behind and stabbed him.

The New York City Police Department says that Gowdy faces murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges.