Homeless man fatally stabbed outside Bronx smoke shop: NYPD

article

A homeless man is dead after a stabbing in the Bronx on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened outside of a smoke shop just after noon on West Fordham Road in University Heights.

Police say the victim, 59-year-old Kenneth Fair, got into a verbal dispute with an employee at the smoke shop that came to a deadly end when another store employee approached Fair from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

EMS rushed Fair to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified as Vernon Gowdy, 54, of the Bronx, was arrested on charges of murder and manslaughter.