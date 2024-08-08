Bronx native born during WWI turns 108-years-old

A New York woman is living proof that age is just a number after celebrating her 108th birthday.

Mary Papilon was born during World War I.

The year she was born, Woodrow Wilson was the 28th president and gas was about 21 cents a gallon.

Now 108 years later, Mary, who was born an only child in the Bronx, is still alive and well.

"My dad will talk to her once in a while, and she’ll answer in Italian, which I only found out a few years ago. She speaks Italian," granddaughter Lorraine Williams said.

Mary is a mother of four, grandmother to seven, great-grandmother to 12 and even has a great-great-grandson.

Mary was driving and cooking well into her 90s even when she broke her hip right before her 100th birthday. She still made a full recovery.

"The best thing is she's on no medication," her daughter Regina Giglio said. "She kept active."

She still gets her hair and nails done.

When it comes to the secret to living past a century, Papilon says don’t worry and if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.