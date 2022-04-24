Bronx triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A 27-year-old man is dead and two others have been wounded after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police say that at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of men shot in front an apartment building on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section near the Bronx Expressway.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, along with a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both of whom were shot in the legs.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where they are listed in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Currently, there are no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending family notification.