Bronx teens attacked on subway; NYPD seeks 9 suspects

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The Brief The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) seeks help IDing nine men wanted for a Bronx Park East train robbery. DCPI states the suspects stole two cell phones, a backpack and headphones before fleeing on foot. The three victims sustained minor injuries, with two transported by private means to Montefiore Einstein Hospital in stable condition.



The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) is asking for the public’s help in identifying nine men wanted in connection to a violent robbery on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station last week.

3 victims, minor injuries, items stolen

Timeline:

According to DCPI, on Thursday, March 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m., three teenage males—two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old—were approached by nine individuals. DCPI reports that the suspects punched and kicked the victims, and two of them used a scooter to strike the victims. One suspect reportedly displayed a knife and slashed one of the 18-year-old victims on the head.

DCPI states the suspects stole two cell phones, a backpack and headphones before fleeing on foot.

The three victims sustained minor injuries, with two transported by private means to Montefiore Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

DCPI provided descriptions of the nine suspects:

Male, black face mask, gray hoodie, black pants

Male, multicolored hoodie, beige pants, white sneakers

Male, black face mask, red vest, black shorts, black sneakers

Male, blue face mask, blue hoodie, gray pants, white shirt

Male, black face mask, blue hoodie, black pants, black sneakers

Male, black hoodie, black shorts, white and red sneakers

Male (no further description)

Male, black face mask, black hoodie, gray pants, gray sneakers

Male, black and gray hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).