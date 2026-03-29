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Bronx teens attacked on subway; NYPD seeks 9 suspects

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Published  March 29, 2026 6:47pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

FILE.  (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) seeks help IDing nine men wanted for a Bronx Park East train robbery.
    • DCPI states the suspects stole two cell phones, a backpack and headphones before fleeing on foot.
    • The three victims sustained minor injuries, with two transported by private means to Montefiore Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

BRONX - The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) is asking for the public’s help in identifying nine men wanted in connection to a violent robbery on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station last week. 

3 victims, minor injuries, items stolen

Timeline:

According to DCPI, on Thursday, March 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m., three teenage males—two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old—were approached by nine individuals. DCPI reports that the suspects punched and kicked the victims, and two of them used a scooter to strike the victims. One suspect reportedly displayed a knife and slashed one of the 18-year-old victims on the head.

DCPI states the suspects stole two cell phones, a backpack and headphones before fleeing on foot.

The three victims sustained minor injuries, with two transported by private means to Montefiore Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

Image 1 of 9

Photo courtesy of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. 

DCPI provided descriptions of the nine suspects:

  • Male, black face mask, gray hoodie, black pants
  • Male, multicolored hoodie, beige pants, white sneakers
  • Male, black face mask, red vest, black shorts, black sneakers
  • Male, blue face mask, blue hoodie, gray pants, white shirt
  • Male, black face mask, blue hoodie, black pants, black sneakers
  • Male, black hoodie, black shorts, white and red sneakers
  • Male (no further description)
  • Male, black face mask, black hoodie, gray pants, gray sneakers
  • Male, black and gray hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

The Source: Information from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. 

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