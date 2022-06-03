Exclusive: Bronx subway stabbing victim shares his story

Just days after being stabbed in the arm by a stranger on the subway, 31-year-old Tavon Silver is speaking exclusively to FOX 5 NY about his terrifying experience.

"I think I have the feeling back in my fingers, like, you know, but I'm just happy to have my arms. I mean, I'm happy to have my life," Silver told FOX 5 NY.

Silver says that he and his fiancé were riding the 2 train at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, playing music loudly when a man got on the train and yelled a homophobic slur at them.

As the train pulled into the station at East 149th Street in the Mott Haven section, Silver said the man yelled again and then stabbed him in the arm.

"Next thing I know, like, I had a hole in my arm. Like blood was gushing everywhere," Silver said. "It was one straight cut, and he took a giant chunk of my wrist. He literally cut my wrist off. So, like, if you look straight through, you can see my bone. "

The attack, which happened on the first day of Pride Month, is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

"He came walking by us as I was losing consciousness on the floor, bleeding out. And he just walked right by us, and he was like, ‘Here you go, you stupid (homophobic slur),'" Silver said.

However, Silver says he does not want his attack to scare others and keep them off the subway.

"I want to see more gay people on the 2 train for me," Silver said. "Like, it's not going to change anything that happened to me. Like, I don't. And I'm not going to change my life just because of this."

Advertisement

The MTA released information to FOX 5 NY saying that the NYPD transit police arrested the suspect Thursday night at the Brooklyn Bridge station, however when FOX 5 NY contacted the NYPD about the arrest, the NYPD said they had no record of anyone being arrested yet.