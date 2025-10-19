Bronx subway incident: 4 train car separates, passengers safe

The Brief A subway car on a southbound 4 train separated from the rest of the train in the Bronx on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely evacuated. Service on the 4 and 5 trains is partially suspended as the MTA addresses the issue.



A subway car separation on a southbound 4 train in the Bronx created a tense situation for passengers on Sunday.

Subway car decoupling incident

What we know:

The MTA confirmed the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at the 149th Street Grand Concourse station. The separation happened between the third and fourth cars of the train.

Fire officials reported that the train's brakes were immediately activated, ensuring no injuries occurred. All passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

Impact on passengers

What they're saying:

"He’s hyperventilating, panicking. I’m just waiting for my son to get off the train right now. Honestly, I’ve been standing here for over an hour waiting for my son to get off the train," a mother whose 14-year-old son was stuck on the train told FOX 5 NY.

The sudden disruption forced some subway riders to find alternative transportation, such as rideshares, to reach their destinations.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the train's decoupling has not been disclosed by the MTA.