Bronx man charged with girlfriend's murder after claiming they were attacked

Anthonella Linarez was stabbed and killed in the Bronx on Wednesday. Her boyfriend, Franklin Batallas, has been charged with her murder. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that Batallas originally told police that the couple was attacked by two people on mopeds.



A Bronx man was arrested on Friday and charged with stabbing his girlfriend to death near City Island earlier this week.

What we know:

Franklin Batallas was charged with murder, assault and possession of a weapon for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Anthonella Linarez, the NYPD announced Friday.

The attack happened on Sept. 15, just after 8 p.m. near Park Drive and City Island Road.

What they're saying:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that Batallas reported to officers that the couple was heading to dinner on City Island that night when Linarez had to urinate, so they pulled over. Then Batallas claimed two knife-wielding moped drivers came and attacked them. He ran off and Linarez fought back while they stabbed her.

Batallas allegedly told officers that he came back to try and fight off the attackers, getting stabbed in the arm in the process.

Batallas drove both of them to the hospital, where Linarez died from her injuries.

Investigators say the evidence contradicts Batallas' story, and instead points to him as the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what they believe happened immediately before the stabbing.