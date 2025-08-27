Another shooting in the Bronx: Suspect in custody after 2 men shot

The Brief Police say two men were shot Wednesday morning in the Claremont section of the Bronx, leaving one victim in critical condition. A barricaded individual is believed to be connected to the shooting, though the investigation remains ongoing. The incident comes a day after multiple shootings across the Bronx left two people dead and three others injured.



A person of interest is now in custody after police say two men were shot in the Claremont section of the Bronx Wednesday morning following a string of shootings in the borough.

What we know:

According to police, one man was shot around 8:34 a.m. near 1413 College Avenue.

One man is in critical condition. At one point, police said they barricaded an individual that was believed to be tied to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Shootings in the Bronx

The shooting follows multiple shootings a day prior that left two people dead and three people injured.

The wave of violence comes as state and federal leaders spar over whether National Guard troops should be deployed to New York City.

The first shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday outside 1853 Anthony Avenue, near East 176th Street. The second shooting happened around 1:11 p.m., when officers say they responded to 710 Croes Avenue, where they found a 34-year-old unconscious with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The third shooting, police say, happened at 2:37 p.m., when a 31-year-old Amazon delivery worker was shot in the ankle while working near East Tremont and Bryant Avenues.

Less than an hour later, at 3:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the leg on Adams Place. EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries

The violence continued just minutes later on Throop Avenue, where police say two men opened fire outside 2717 Throop Avenue around 3:48 p.m. .

What we don't know:

Police say there is no indication the incidents are connected, though all remain under investigation.

Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspect wanted in the Anthony Avenue homicide and are urging anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.