Bronx shootings leave 2 dead, 3 injured in violent 8-hour span, as Hochul touts crime is down

The Brief Police are investigating four shootings within eight hours in the Bronx, leaving two men dead and two others injured. The violence unfolded as Governor Kathy Hochul defended New York’s crime numbers, citing a 12% drop in retail theft compared to last year. President Trump suggested he might send National Guard troops to New York, despite Hochul urging him against the move during a recent call.



Police are investigating a string of shootings across the Bronx that left two men dead and three others wounded in less than 24 hours.

The wave of violence comes as state and federal leaders spar over whether National Guard troops should be deployed to New York City.

SKIP TO: Should the National Guard be deployed in NYC?

"If I think I need help from the National Guard beyond what I’m already doing, I know where to find you," — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Anthony Avenue homicide

What we know:

The first shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday outside 1853 Anthony Avenue, near East 176th Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect is a man of about 50 years old, medium build, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and blue sneakers.

Fatal shooting on Croes Avenue

The second shooting happened around 1:11 p.m., when officers say they responded to 710 Croes Avenue, where they found 34-year-old Kelvin Mosquea unconscious with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Amazon worker shot

A little over an hour later, police say at 2:37 p.m., a 31-year-old Amazon delivery worker was shot in the ankle while working near East Tremont and Bryant Avenues.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

His truck was also struck by gunfire.

Featured article

Adams Place shooting

Less than an hour later, at 3:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the leg on Adams Place. EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Shots fired on Throop Avenue

The violence continued just minutes later on Throop Avenue, where police say two men opened fire outside 2717 Throop Avenue around 3:48 p.m.

The shooters fled the scene in a dark SUV.

While authorities initially reported no injuries, later updates indicated that at least one man had been struck.

Claremont shooting, individual barricaded

On Wednesday, authorities say two men were shot in the Claremont section.

The first victim was struck around 8:34 a.m. near 1413 College Avenue. One man is now in critical condition.

Police also say they barricaded an individual believed to be connected to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.



Is crime down in NYC?

The string of shootings come as Governor Kathy Hochul defended New York’s crime statistics at a press conference, highlighting a 12% drop in retail theft citywide compared to the same period last year. Hochul also revealed she had spoken directly with President Trump over the weekend, urging him not to send National Guard troops to New York.

"If I think I need help from the National Guard beyond what I’m already doing, I know where to find you," Hochul said.

Trump, when pressed by reporters, suggested he would deploy troops if Hochul requested it. "If she’d like to do that, I would do it," he said.

Ongoing investigation

Police stress there is no indication the incidents are connected, though all remain under investigation.

Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspect wanted in the Anthony Avenue homicide and are urging anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.