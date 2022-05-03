Bronx bodega shooting leaves one dead, two injured

A man opened fire inside a Bronx bodega leaving one man dead and two other customers with gunshot wounds.

The NYPD says it happened around 12:45 a.m. inside the store at 6 East Burnside Ave. in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and died at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the torso and a 34-year-old man was shot in the left arm. EMS took those two victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

The woman was in critical condition and the man was in stable condition.

Police arrested 25-year-old Edison Cruz of the Bronx at the scene. He is charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have not released the name of the victim who died.

The shooting happened on the same night the NYPD started enhanced night patrols amid a surge in crime across the city.

The NYPD is moving 350 officers to patrol city streets between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Nearly half of the gun violence occurs during the night, the NYPD said.