Bronx school bus crash

A bus overturned on a Bronx ramp of exit 1-A of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway to Bruckner Blvd.

The bus was carrying about 30 adults. No children were apparently on the bus.

FDNY crews were on the scene treating multiple people. The extent of their injuries was unknown but most of the injuries were believed to be minor.

Several people were seen being put into ambulances.

It was unknown how many people were on the bus and where it was going. It did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.