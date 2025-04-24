Vietnamese and pizza? Bronx restaurant serves both

The Brief Sorrento's Pizzeria, which opened in 1973, was bought by Elizabeth Lee and her husband, Michael Tran, after the owner decided to retire. Now VPho & Pizzeria, the restaurant is the first of its kind to offer both Italian and Vietnamese cuisine. VPho can be found in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.



Couple turns traditional pizzeria into new cultural fusion

The backstory:

Sorrento's Pizzeria was a long-time local favorite in an Italian neighborhood before the owner retired. The original owner's neighbor, Michael Tran, decided to buy the restaurant.

Tran and his wife, Elizabeth Lee, preserved the menu for about a year before deciding to incorporate Vietnamese food.

"I cook for me. If it’s good for me. It's made for my family….It's good for customer. — Michael Tran

Food served at VPho & Pizzeria

Bánh mì and penne alla vodka

Dig deeper:

The two menus stand on their own, each offering an assortment of grub to potential customers.

Customary Italian plates like baked ziti and lasagna can be enjoyed alongside traditional Vietnamese rice dishes and soups. The only overlap between the two menus are the baguettes, used as both a side for the penne and the basis for the bánh mì.

Authentic food

Local perspective:

Lee and Tran attribute the restaurant's success to not only the quality of the food, but the care put into making it.

