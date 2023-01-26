Victim ID'd in Bronx quadruple shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

article

The New York City Police Department has identified a man who was fatally shot in a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that also left three others injured.

Police identified the victim as Kadeem Corion, 33, of Queens.

According to police, two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of 1121 Morris Ave.

Police said a 29-year-old man sustained a wound to the left arm. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A 33-year-old man, now identified as Corion, sustained a wound to the stomach and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police later determined two more men were shot nearby in the same incident.

A 30-year-old man was found with a wound to the lower back in the area of Sherman Avenue and E. 167 St, which is around three blocks away from the shooting scene. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.