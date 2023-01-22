Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in the Bronx

article

A man was fatally shot, and three others were injured, following a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said.

According to police, two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of 1121 Morris Ave.

Police said a 29-year-old man sustained a wound to the left arm. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A 33-year-old man sustained a wound to the stomach and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police later determined two more men were shot nearby in the same incident.

A 30-year-old man was found with a wound to the lower back in the area of Sherman Avenue and E. 167 St, which is around three blocks away from the shooting scene. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The identification of the victim is pending family notification.