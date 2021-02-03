Bronx NYCHA tenants say they are living without heat

In the aftermath of the biggest snowstorm to hit New York City in five years, tenants at an NYCHA development at Clinton Avenue and East 180th Street in the Crotona section of the Bronx say they have no heat and have been living in the cold for months.

Tenants say this winter has been especially bad, as repair work being done on their balconies have forced them to cover their windows and terrace doors with plastic.

"We should be living our best lives now but we're freezing to death," said Queen McFarland, Tenant Association President.

NYCHA says that "a roving team was dispatched yesterday evening and found sufficient heat and hot water service at this development. They will remain on site to monitor service for residents."

However, tenants say that isn't true. City Council Member Fernando Cabrera has gotten involved on behalf of the tenants.

"We continue to have a lack of response," Cabrera said. "NYCHA has three open tickets on this issue and yet they refuse to take action."

