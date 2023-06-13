MTA subway conductor shot in face with BB gun in the Bronx
THE BRONX - The NYPD is searching for a suspect they said shot an MTA subway conductor in the face with a BB gun in the Bronx.
It happened last Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. at the 138 St. and 3 Avenue station in the Mott Haven section.
According to police, an MTA employee stuck her head out of a southbound MTA '6' train car to conduct a safety check when the individual shot a BB gun in the direction of the victim, striking her in the face.
The individual fled out of the station, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The individual is described as a male with light complexion, around 12-14 years old weighing about 140-150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored sandals and wearing a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).