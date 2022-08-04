13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash

One person is in critical condition and 12 others with lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx.

The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd.

The patient in critical condition was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital. The other 12 patients' injuries were considered to be non-life threatening. They were also sent to nearby hospitals.

No details on the cause of the accident were immediately available.