Bronx mixed-use building fire leaves 2 dead, 11 injured

The Brief A deadly multi-alarm fire tore through a mixed-use building in the Bronx’s Belmont section on Tuesday afternoon. The fire drew a large deployment of fire and EMS personnel to the scene. Two civilians were killed, and eleven others were injured.



A deadly multi-alarm fire tore through a mixed-use residential and commercial building in the Belmont section of the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive response from the FDNY and leaving two civilians dead.

What we know:

According to the FDNY, the fire was reported at 2:48 p.m. at 660 East 187th Street, between Crescent Avenue and Cambreleng Avenue.

The blaze broke out in a five-story mixed-use structure with commercial storefronts on the bottom level and apartments above, and it quickly spread across multiple floors.

File Photo.

The incident escalated to a five-alarm response, bringing a large deployment of fire and EMS personnel to the scene as crews worked to contain the rapidly advancing fire, per the FDNY.

Officials confirmed that two civilians were found dead inside the building.

Eleven others were injured. Among them, two individuals with serious injuries were transported to a local hospital, two sustained minor injuries and two refused medical treatment at the scene, according to fire officials.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the two deceased victims have been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as well.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area as emergency operations continue.