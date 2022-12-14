Knife-wielding 'Hamburglar' robs nuggets, burgers from Bronx McDonald's

The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed more than two dozen chicken nuggets and double cheeseburgers from a Bronx McDonald's after threatening the cashier with a knife.

Photo credit: NYPD

Police say the man threatened the cashier around 4:30 p.m. last Monday at the location at 101 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden before hopping over the counter in front of shocked customers.

He then stuffed his pockets with more than two dozen chicken nuggets and two double cheeseburgers, the NYPD says.

Photo credit: NYPD

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.