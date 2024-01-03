Bronx house fire kills 5-year-old: Officials

A 5-year-old boy is dead, and two adults are injured after a house fire in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Authorities say that just after 5 p.m., a fire started in the basement of a home on Barnes Avenue, and quickly spread.

Three people were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the 5-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police say a 83-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman are being treated for smoke inhalation, and are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.