Brooklyn gunfight breaks out in broad daylight

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who opened fire on each other in broad daylight in Brooklyn.

On Feb. 26 at about 9:50 a.m., the suspects fired multiple rounds in front of 475 Riverdale Avenue damaging two vehicles.

Video of the brazen shooting shows one suspect fire as he walked across the street. The other gunman runs into the street between parked cars and fires back.

One suspect fled eastbound on Riverdale Avenue and the other fled westbound on Riverdale Avenue.

The suspects were not injured, said police.

The first individual is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.



The second individual is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old male was stabbed repeatedly in the middle of the day in the Bronx earlier this week. Police are searching for the suspect.

